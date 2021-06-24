Head-On Jersey Shore Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

A 37-year-old motorist from Ocean County was killed in a head-on crash while passing another vehicle, authorities said.

The driver who was killed, from New Eqypt, has not been identified pending notification of family, according to Plumsted police.

The victim was driving north on Pinehurst Road shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday when he tried to pass another vehicle, police said.

His vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle and then reportedly collided with the vehicle he was passing, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 77-year-old couple from Manchester, whose vehicle was hit head-on, were hospitalized, police said.

Their injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

The 21-year-old driver of the third vehicle, also from Manchester, was not hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Plumsted police at 609-758-7185.

