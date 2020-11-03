Have You Seen Him? Lakehurst Police Search For Reckless ATV Driver

Police are looking for an ATV driver who fled them near Lakehurst Elementary School while children were being dismissed, authorities said.

The incident happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday, Lakehurst police said on Facebook.

Police saw the ATV heading east on Union Avenue and police tried to stop the operator of the ATV, but the driver took off, eluding police at about 70 mph, causing "a public safety hazard," they wrote.

Officers chose not to pursue the ATV after its driver refused to yield to emergency lights and sirens. He drove at high speed through the school zone while children were being dismissed from the school, police said.

The operator also had no regard for his own safety, as he was traveling at these speeds with no helmet on, police said.

Anyone with any information on the ATV or its operator/owner is asked to call Lakehurst police at 732-657-7811 or contact Officer William Bowers at wbowers@lakehurstpolice.org. You may remain anonymous.

