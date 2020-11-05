Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fatal Jersey Shore Crash Closes Route 70

Jon Craig
Manchester police
Manchester police Photo Credit: Facebook

First responders were called to a report of a fatal crash that had closed Route 70 in Ocean County, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Route 70's intersection with Beckerville Road in Manchester Township about 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to initial reports. 

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and county Sheriff's CSI unit had been called to the crash scene.

A vehicle reportedly veered off into the woods along Route 70, and its occupant(s) were entrapped, according to an unconfirmed report.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

