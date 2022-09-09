Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
DWI Checkpoint Set For Saturday On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Point Pleasant Police
Don't drink and drive.

Be forewarned that there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Ocean County late Saturday, Sept. 10, according to county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, will be conducting the DWI/DUI checkpoint between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach. 

Officers will be screening drivers for signs of impairment.

If you see someone you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving behaviors, dial #77 from a hands-free mobile device to contact the aggressive driver tip line and make a report. 

Be prepared to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction, and a license plate if possible.

