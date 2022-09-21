Detectives Seize 2,750 Folds Heroin, Cocaine, Gun, $8K In Lakewood Drug Bust

A 21-year-old man from Lakewood has been charged with numerous drug and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Dayewon Crockam is accused of storing and selling illegal drugs, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Friday, Sept. 16, detectives made a warranted search on Crockam’s Lakewood residence. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Crockam would frequent a neighboring residence;

Detectives were able to secure the consent of the neighbor to search that residence. As a result of the searches of both residences, detectives seized approximately 2,750 wax folds of heroin/fentanyl, 18 grams of cocaine, a loaded 45 caliber handgun with a laser sight and a drum-style extended magazine, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $8,100 cash, Billhimer said.

Crockam was taken into custody at his residence, and was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

