Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Convicted NJ Sex Offender In Body Armor Busted With Loaded Rifle, Guns, Ammo: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jeremy Barringer
Jeremy Barringer Photo Credit: Mantaloking PD

A convicted sex offender who was wearing body armor when he crashed his car was found with several loaded weapons, high capacity magazines, hollow point bullets and more Sunday in Ocean County, authorities said.

A Mantaloking officer responded to the single-vehicle crash near the 1200 block where he found Jeremy W. Barringer, 46, of Toms River around 3 a.m., local police said.

The officer found a loaded AR-15 rifle, three high capacity magazines with hollow point bullets and a loaded 9mm handgun, along with more magazines containing hollow point bullet rounds, Mantaloking police said.

Barringer was convicted of sexual assault in 1999 after approaching young women on the street, going into their homes and sexually assaulting them, New Jersey State Police records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.