Cocaine, $19.5K Cash Seized In Jersey Shore Drug Bust

A 47-year-old man from Ocean County has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine, authorities said.

Andrew Contaldi of Brick Township entered his guilty plea on Thursday, June 23, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

In Operation Checkmate, “The Ocean County

Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force managed and directed three simultaneous multi-agency investigations

into high level cocaine distribution in Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex Counties, as well as New York City," Billhimer said.

During the course of these investigations, approximately 50 additional law enforcement personnel were assigned

to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force on a full-time basis.

The three cocaine networks were responsible for the import of more than three kilograms of cocaine per week into the Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex County areas, the prosecutor said.

On Oct. 26, 2021, “Operation Checkmate” closed with the apprehension of 24 individuals for various offenses involving the distribution of drugs. Additionally, 24 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizure of more than four kilograms of cocaine, over 15 pounds of marijuana, in excess of $650,000 cash, seven firearms and 10 vehicles, according to Billhimer.

Detectives executed a warranted search on Contaldi’s residence in Brick Township. Detectives seized nearly a pound of cocaine and $19,500 cash, Billhimer said.

Contaldi was arrested at the residence and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since then.

