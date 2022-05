A motorist became trapped after their car struck a house, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 on Biabou Drive in Berkeley Township, initial reports said.

Medics were able to free the entrapped driver who was reported to be alert and conscious.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.