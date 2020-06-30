Brick Police Seize 250 Folds Of Heroin, Arrest Trio On Multiple Drug Charges

A pair of Ocean County police departments teamed up on a series of arrests involving heroin, crack, marijuana and other illegal drugs, authorities said.

Over the past two weeks, detectives from the Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit worked alongside detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force in a joint investigation.

Detectives witnessed multiple drug sales which led to two motor vehicle stops in Lakewood, Brick police said in a statement on Tuesday. Lakewood police assisted with the stops.

One stop resulted in the arrest of Aliana T. McColley, 30, of Lakewood, for possession of crack cocaine, police said.

Another stop led to the arrest of Reginald A. McNeil, 22, of Asbury Park and Nyshawne S. Sutton, 39, of Lakewood on multiple drug possession and sale charges, police said. At one point during Sutton's arrest, he fled on foot, but was apprehended by police.

A search of the second vehicle uncovered approximately 250 wax folds of heroin packaged for resale, crack cocaine packaged for resale, marijuana, suspected MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia, police said. Also seized was $351 in cash, police said.

In addition to multiple drug-related charges, Sutton was charged with resisting arrest by flight, and escape, police said. He is being held in Ocean County Jail.

McNeil also was charged with multiple drug sale and possession charges as well as loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, police said.

McColley was issued a summons for possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

