Brick PD: K-9 Helps Nab Burglary Suspect

Brick police tracked down a burglary suspect with the help from a Toms River Police Department K-9, authorities said.

Ryan Dautorio, 30, of Forked River was arrested in connection with break-ins at a florist shop, car wash and tire store on Thursday night, Brick police said in a news statement.

Brick Street Crimes Detective Ryan Talty was surveilling the neighborhood near Cedar Garden Apartments, where several businesses had been hit by recent "smash and grab" burglaries, police said

A "glass-break" alarm came into police dispatch from the Added Touch Florist at 1021 Cedar Bridge Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. Moments later, Talty saw a subject running towards the apartments from the direction of the florist, police said.

A landscape rock used to smash the front glass door of the florist shop was found at the scene, police said. K-9 Cyrus of the Toms River Police Department helped locate the burglary suspect, they said.

Dautorio was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, police said.

The suspect also was charged in connection with two recent break-ins at the Country Sudser Car wash and one at Mr. Tire, both located on Cedar Bridge Avenue, police said.

Dautorio was being held in Ocean County Jail, they said. An investigation is continuing.

