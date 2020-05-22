Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Glen Rock PD: Social Media Pot Dealers Busted
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Brick PD: K-9 Helps Nab Burglary Suspect

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Businesses on Cedar Bridge Avenue.
Businesses on Cedar Bridge Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Brick police tracked down a burglary suspect with the help from a Toms River Police Department K-9, authorities said.

Ryan Dautorio, 30, of Forked River was arrested in connection with break-ins at a florist shop, car wash and tire store on Thursday night, Brick police said in a news statement.

Brick Street Crimes Detective Ryan Talty was surveilling the neighborhood near Cedar Garden Apartments, where several businesses had been hit by recent "smash and grab" burglaries, police said

A "glass-break" alarm came into police dispatch from the Added Touch Florist at 1021 Cedar Bridge Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. Moments later, Talty saw a subject running towards the apartments from the direction of the florist, police said.

A landscape rock used to smash the front glass door of the florist shop was found at the scene, police said. K-9 Cyrus of the Toms River Police Department helped locate the burglary suspect, they said.

Dautorio was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, police said.

The suspect also was charged in connection with two recent break-ins at the Country Sudser Car wash and one at Mr. Tire, both located on Cedar Bridge Avenue, police said.

Dautorio was being held in Ocean County Jail, they said. An investigation is continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.