Brick PD: Auto Theft Suspects From Atlantic City, Newark Nabbed

A pair of suspected car thieves were arrested at a Brick Plaza Auto Zone, authorities said.

The suspects, pulled over in a stolen BMW and stolen Jeep Cherokee, also were charged with multiple drug and weapon violations, Brick Township police said.

Arrested were Romario Sharrier, 25, of Newark and Oscar Euceda, 18, of Atlantic City, police said.

Brick police said they observed the men talking to one another about 11:30 p.m. on Friday in a local Auto Zone parking lot before speeding off. The Jeep Cherokee had a headlight and taillight out and was pulled over in a 7-11 parking lot off of Chambers Bridge Road, police said.

With the aid of the Brick Police Street Crimes Unit drugs and contraband were found inside the Jeep including several glass smoking pipes with crack residue, empty wax folds used to store heroin, about 100 pills suspected to be ecstasy and a BB gun pistol.

Another Brick police officer found the BMV SUV idling but not occupied, they said.

A check of the license plates found that both vehicles had been stolen, police said.

Both Sharrier and Euceda were charged with possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and several motor vehicle violations, police said.

Both suspects were being held in Ocean County Jail, Sgt. Jim Kelly, a Brick police spokesman, said on Monday.

