Bean Bag Chair Set On Fire, Housing Complex Evacuated: Jackson PD

A 30-year-old man from Ocean County was arrested early Monday after allegedly setting a neighbor's bean bag chair on fire, prompting the evacuation of the housing complex authorities said.

At 1:49 a.m. Monday, police responded to a residence on Chatham Court located in the Gardens at Jackson 21 for a disturbance in progress, police said.

A man armed with a baseball bat reportedly threatened his neighbors and took a bean bag chair from the caller’s porch and lit it on fire on the grass in a common area at the complex, police said.

Jackson Officer John Araneda arrived on scene first and observed the object on fire on the grass and used his patrol car’s fire extinguisher to put the fire out, police said.

After speaking with the victims, it was learned that the suspect had attempted to gain entry to their residence through a sliding door and then stood outside their residence with the baseball bat yelling at them and threatening to burn the building down., police said.

Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect but he refused to cooperate and open the door for them, police.

Out of concern due to the suspect’s behavior of lighting the chair on fire and threats to burn the building down, officers evacuated the neighboring units and then forced entry to the suspect’s apartment, police said. They located the suspect and after a struggle, were able to take him into custody, police said.

The suspect, Jonathan Burgos, of Jackson. allegedly remained uncooperative with officers during processing and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Burgos was charged with attempted burglary, criminal mischief by fire, unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction and terroristic threats, police said.

