Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Victim, Possible Cause Of Fatal Toms River Fire

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Scene of the fire at Roberts Mobile Home Park on Route 9. (Ocean County Scanner News (OCSN))
Scene of the fire at Roberts Mobile Home Park on Route 9. (Ocean County Scanner News (OCSN)) Photo Credit: Courtesy Ocean County Scanner News (OCSN)

A 76-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out in a Toms River mobile home on Thursday, Feb. 16, authorities said.

The fire at the Roberts Road home that killed Billy Kimbrough was also ruled accidental, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The fire originated on a mattress in the only bedroom of the home and that smoking could not be eliminated as the cause of the fire. A post mortem examination of the victim is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.