Authorities ID Victim, Possible Cause Of Fatal Toms River Fire

A 76-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out in a Toms River mobile home on Thursday, Feb. 16, authorities said.

The fire at the Roberts Road home that killed Billy Kimbrough was also ruled accidental, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The fire originated on a mattress in the only bedroom of the home and that smoking could not be eliminated as the cause of the fire. A post mortem examination of the victim is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.

