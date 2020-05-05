Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Authorities: Third Shooter Charged With Attempted Murder Of State Trooper At Trailer Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Death Of 28-Year-Old Man Found In Front Of Toms River IHOP Not Suspicious

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A photo of Jaime Kolbasowski posted on Dignity Memorial's page
A photo of Jaime Kolbasowski posted on Dignity Memorial's page Photo Credit: Dignity Memorial/ Danielle Heck

The death of a 28-year-old Berkeley man whose body was found in front of a Toms River IHOP wasn't suspicious, authorities said.

A passerby found the body of Jaime Lee Kolbasowski on a bench in front of the Route 37 restaurant around noon Monday, Police Lt. Peter Sundack said.

Police didn't know how long it had been there.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office was conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. Township Detectives Patrick Jacques and Louis Santora were investigating, along with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

Kolbasowski's death was being mourned by friends and relatives on social media and his memorial page .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.