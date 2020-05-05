Authorities: Death Of 28-Year-Old Man Found In Front Of Toms River IHOP Not Suspicious

The death of a 28-year-old Berkeley man whose body was found in front of a Toms River IHOP wasn't suspicious, authorities said.

A passerby found the body of Jaime Lee Kolbasowski on a bench in front of the Route 37 restaurant around noon Monday, Police Lt. Peter Sundack said.

Police didn't know how long it had been there.

The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office was conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. Township Detectives Patrick Jacques and Louis Santora were investigating, along with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

Kolbasowski's death was being mourned by friends and relatives on social media and his memorial page .

