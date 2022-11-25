77-Year-Old Arsonist Set Series Of Ocean County Dumpster Fires: Prosecutor

A 77-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with arson in connection with five dumpster fires set over the course of several months this year, authorities said.

Nicholas Depalma, of Whiting, ignited the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 across Manchester Township, including one near a large wooded area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan said.

Other blazes were ignited near structures, causing damage, they said.

Depalma was charged with five counts of aggravated arson, the prosecutor said. He surrendered to Manchester Township Police Headquarters on Nov. 23, and was processed and released on a summons, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.