64-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Collision: Report

Police lights.
Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

A 64-year-old motorcyclist from New Hanover died after a vehicle traveling ahead of him stopped abruptly, NJ Advance Media reported.

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of Lakewood Road (Route 528) in Plumsted around 7:20 p.m on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the outlet said, citing police.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the report says. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains active, though no charges had been filed, the outlet says.

