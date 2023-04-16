1,600-Acre Forest Fire Under Control In Ocean County

A more than 1,600-acre forest fire that spread across parts of Ocean County this weekend has been placed under control.

The Log Swamp Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township had been 100 percent contaminated as of 8 a.m. Sunday, April 16, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The blaze burned portions of Bass River State Forest, the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area and the Warren Grove Bombing Range.

"Forest Fire Service staff will remain on scene to continue improving containment lines and monitor the area to ensure public safety," the NJFFS said. "While portions of the state received substantial rainfall overnight, the area of the fire only received 0.04 inches of precipitation."

