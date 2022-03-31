1 Killed, Multiple Injuries Reported In Four-Vehicle Ocean County Crash

A car veered out of its lane in Ocean County, resulting in a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured four others on Tuesday, March 29, authorities said.

Manchester Township police were called to the crash on Route 571 and Whitesville Road around 7:15 a.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, was driving westbound on Route 571 in a 2018 Honda Civic when she failed to maintain her lane of travel while negotiating a right-hand curve, the prosecutor said.

The sedan then struck an eastbound New Jersey Department of Transportation Ford F-550 pickup truck on Route 571, causing it to lose control and push a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 48-year-old Michael Sadis, of Toms River, off the road, and into an embankment, authorities said.

The truck was driven by Eduardo Rivera, 30, of Hamilton Township, and Daniel Septor, 26, of Upper Freehold Township, was in the passenger seat, Billhimer said.

The truck continued in the same direction and collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Paul Lambert, 58, of Toms River, the prosecutor said.

Sadis, the driver of the Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bowker, Rivera, and Septor were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment of minor injuries. Lambert was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Manchester Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.