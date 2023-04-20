Point Pleasant Native Martin Infante Dies In CA Crash, 33

Born in Livingston, Martin grew up in Point Pleasant, where he participated on the wrestling and football teams before graduating from Point Pleasant High School in 2007, his obituary says.

He then pursued his higher education at Wesley College in Delaware before moving to Camarillo, California. He loved traveling around the country during his work as a Service Manager for Quantum Fuel Systems.

Marty was an enthusiastic fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved nature, embraced the outdoors, and took frequent walks at the harbor.

Martin’s main passion, however, was spending time with his loving family and friends.

Martin is survived by his caring parents, Martin and Nancy Infante; his brother, Vincent Infante; sister-in-law, Vanessa Infante; his niece, Alaska Infante; his younger brother, Dominic Infante; his maternal grandmother, Veronica Fischl; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $39,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Martin's funeral expenses as of Thursday, April 20.

“If you grew up in Point Pleasant, you knew Marty and the Infante Family,” reads the campaign. "To know Marty was to love him…He could brighten any room with his infectious laugh and smile. If you were lucky enough to know Marty, chances are you have one of the funniest stories about one of the best times of your life together.”

Martin’s memorial was scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 at the Colonial Funeral Home in Brick Township.

“Marty was full of life, spirit, and love,” reads the fundraiser. “The Infante Family needs our community support during this tragic and unexpected time. We are asking you to please show our love to the Infante family as they grieve the sudden loss of their eldest son.”

“Rest in peace, Marty — we love you so much, and you will be forever missed!”

