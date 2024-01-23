Point Pleasant Fugitive Accused Of Choking Woman Unconscious

Juan Santiago-Rojas, 31, was charged with attempted murder on Monday, Jan. 22, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Santiago-Rojas was wanted in an incident in Point Pleasant on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Point Pleasant police responded to a report of an unconscious female at a home on Butler Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the woman also had serious injuries to her head and neck.

The woman was rushed to Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township. Her injuries were so severe that she was transferred to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was treated there and eventually released.

Investigators said Santiago-Rojas assaulted the woman and choked her to the point that she became unconscious. A warrant was issued for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge and his name was put into the National Crime Information Center database.

Santiago-Rojas was arrested by police in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. He was extradited to New Jersey on Friday, Jan. 12.

Santiago-Rojas received his attempted murder charge while in Ocean County Jail and he'll remain there until his detention hearing.

