Plumsted Man Intentionally Started Two Fires, Including State-Owned Building: Prosecutors

Edward Petroni, 41, was charged on Monday, Mar. 4 with two counts of aggravated arson, burglary, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release. The charges come from two fires in Plumsted and Jackson townships on Friday, Mar. 1.

First responders were called to what was described as a "shed fire" near Maple Avenue and Brown Road in Plumsted at around 1:20 p.m. The structure was actually a bus stop shelter and crews put out the fire.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire. It determined the fire was caused by someone using "an open flame to available combustibles."

Another fire was reported at around 5 p.m. near Hawkin Road in Jackson. When emergency crews arrived, a one-story unoccupied building was on fire.

Firefighters put out the flames and the county's fire marshal's office also responded. The initial investigation ruled the building had been abandoned and decaying.

Investigators also said the building was owned by the State of New Jersey, and had no utilities or appliances inside. The state fire marshal's office, state conservation police, and Ocean County investigators arrived at the scene at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 2.

Further investigation determined the fire started in the center of the building's floor. Like the Plumsted fire, this one was ruled to have also been intentionally set by someone using "an open flame to available combustibles."

Petroni was identified as the person who started both fires. He was arrested "without incident" and was found with two knives.

The state fish and wildlife division also charged Petroni with disturbing vegetation, soil, mineral, or other property of the state; causing injury or damage to the structure of a building; and setting, starting, building, or maintaining a fire in a state wildlife management area.

Petroni was held at the Ocean County Jail to wait for a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.