Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Toms River

On Sunday, April 23, at approximately 6:10 p.m., multiple police and EMS units were dispatched to the intersection of Route 37 and Hawser Place for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed a young woman was walking on the shoulder of Route 37 when she turned into traffic and was subsequently struck by a passing vehicle, police said.

She was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of injuries to her leg.

The driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

