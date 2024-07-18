Ocean County Backyard Pond Builder Diagnosed With Cancer Days After Wedding: Fundraiser

A GoFundMe page said Gennaro Balletta was diagnosed with stage-four Hodgkin lymphoma in June. His diagnosis came about a week after he married his wife Ashley on Saturday, June 8.

Balletta found out he had cancer after he and Ashley worked multiple jobs for two years to save money for "their perfect day."

"This diagnosis has turned their entire world upside down and suddenly put their dreams and plans on hold," wrote Hailey Miller, Balletta's sister-in-law and the GoFundMe's organizer. "We are all terribly frightened as to what may come from this and we ask that you all keep his health in your prayers."

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $39,500 from at least 434 donations as of Thursday, July 18.

"All donations will go directly to them, in hopes to ease their financial strain and allow them to focus on Gennaro's health and their future together," Miller wrote.

According to his Facebook profile, Balletta is the owner of Maplewood Pond Company. His business specializes in building backyard ponds, creating water-based landscaping, and supplying koi fish.

Balletta graduated from Pinelands Regional High School in 2017, playing football, basketball, and baseball for the Wildcats. He returned to be an assistant basketball and baseball coach at Pinelands.

The GoFundMe page also said both of Balletta's parents died within two months of each other about two years ago.

"Gennaro was brave and fearless and donated his own stem cells for his mother’s treatment and will now be fighting his own battle," wrote Miller. "But we trust that God is good and will see Gennaro through this like He has done before in the past."

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Gennaro Balletta.

