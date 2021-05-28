‘Soul Who Loved Life:’ Ocean County Father Of Twins Christopher McKnight Dies, 34

Ocean County native and father of twins Christopher David McKnight died May 7 at the age of 34.

Born in Long Branch, McKnight spent time in Brick and Middletown before settling in Toms River, his obituary says.

McKnight had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and was known “above all else” for embracing his role as a beloved father to his “McTwins,” Jaelyn and Christopher, his memorial says.

“Christopher's humor and smile will always be treasured,” reads his obituary. “The Universe just became a little dimmer without him.”

More than $2,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family’s expenses.

“I think I speak for every one of us when I say that Chris was special,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Lea Gangemi. “Let’s all come together for Chris...he would do the same.”

McKnight’s visitation was held May 13 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown.

“Chris will never be forgotten for his loyalty to his family and friends, the endless laughter that followed him everywhere he went and his passion to live life to the fullest,” his obituary says.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.