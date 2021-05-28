Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: NJ Mom Accused Of Killing 'Extremely Affectionate' Son, 4, Indicted On Murder Charge
Obituaries

‘Soul Who Loved Life:’ Ocean County Father Of Twins Christopher McKnight Dies, 34

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
More than $2,500 has been raised for the final expenses of Ocean County native and father of twins Christopher McKnight, who died May 7 at the age of 34.
More than $2,500 has been raised for the final expenses of Ocean County native and father of twins Christopher McKnight, who died May 7 at the age of 34. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Ocean County native and father of twins Christopher David McKnight died May 7 at the age of 34.

Born in Long Branch, McKnight spent time in Brick and Middletown before settling in Toms River, his obituary says.

McKnight had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and was known “above all else” for embracing his role as a beloved father to his “McTwins,” Jaelyn and Christopher, his memorial says.

“Christopher's humor and smile will always be treasured,” reads his obituary. “The Universe just became a little dimmer without him.”

More than $2,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family’s expenses.

“I think I speak for every one of us when I say that Chris was special,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Lea Gangemi. “Let’s all come together for Chris...he would do the same.”

McKnight’s visitation was held May 13 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown.

“Chris will never be forgotten for his loyalty to his family and friends, the endless laughter that followed him everywhere he went and his passion to live life to the fullest,” his obituary says.

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.