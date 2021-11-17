Robert Clarkin, 52, Longtime Brick Plumber Enjoyed Kayaking

Robert V. Clarkin of Brick, a lifelong plumber who enjoyed kayaking, died on Oct. 18. He was 52.

Mr. Clarkin was born in Levittown, Pennsylvania, but spent most of his life in Brick.

He worked as a plumber for 35 years.

Robert enjoyed helping others and was always there when someone needed him. In his free time, he enjoyed kayaking and spending time with his family.

He is predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Marilyn Clarkin.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Audrey Clarkin; daughter, Jillian Clarkin; brothers, Jim Clarkin and his wife Renee, Ed Clarkin and his wife Debbi, and Dave Clarkin and his wife Laura; sister, Victoria Harris and her husband Steve; his grandson, Philip Johnson, III, and many nieces and nephews.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.