Devoted Jersey Shore Mom, Certified Medical Assistant Dies At 21

Devoted Jersey Shore mother and Certified Medical Assistant Madison Reigle died at her home in Berkeley Township on Sunday, Sept. 4. She was 21.

Born in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Madison grew up East Brunswick before settling in Berkeley Township, her obituary says.

Madison attended Ocean County Community College, where she was proud to finish the Certified Medical Assistant program, her memorial says.

Madison embraced her role as a dedicated mother to her young daughter, Jaliyah Bey. She was also remembered as a loving and caring daughter, sister, and granddaughter.

In addition to her daughter, Madison leaves behind her parents, Jennifer Kelly and Douglas Reigle and his wife Suzanne; her sister, Marisa Lacy; grandparents, Linda Kelly and Tom and Ann Reigle; as well as many extended family members and close friends, several who shared their condolences in social media tributes:

Donations can be made in Madison’s honor to the Associated Humane Societies in Tinton Falls (2960 Shafto Rd., Tinton Falls, NJ 07753).

Madison’s funeral services were private.

“Madison Kelly had such an energy to her that she always had everyone laughing and smiling,” Sydney Elizabeth writes.

“She was always more than willing to help, having never asked for it herself…Rest in Peace Madison Reigle.”

