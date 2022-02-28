Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold On Jersey Shore

Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, Feb. 26, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

The winning ticket was sold at ShopRite #604, 2 Route 37 W., Toms River in Ocean County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 26, drawing were: 15, 32, 36, 48, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 19. The Power Play was 3X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Feb. 26, drawing were: 22, 25, 58, 62, and 64. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 18.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $65 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, February 28, at 10:59 p.m.

