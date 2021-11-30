Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Feds: NJ Ex-Con Caught With 33 Guns, High-Capacity Mags, Silencer, Ammo Takes Plea
News

Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $100K Sold At Jersey Shore ShopRite

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite
ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps

There is one lucky Powerball lottery player on the Jersey Shore.

The winning New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday.

The third-tier prize was worth $50,000. And that ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. 

The winning ticket was sold at the ShopRite at Route 70 and Chambersbridge Road in Brick. (Ocean County).

The winning numbers were: 18, 26, 28, 38, and 47. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Power Play was 2X. 

The Double Play drawing results for Monday's drawing were: 01, 31, 59, 67, and 68. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 14.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $264 million for the Wednesday, December 1, drawing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.