Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Worth $100K Sold At Jersey Shore ShopRite

There is one lucky Powerball lottery player on the Jersey Shore.

The winning New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday.

The third-tier prize was worth $50,000. And that ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at the ShopRite at Route 70 and Chambersbridge Road in Brick. (Ocean County).

The winning numbers were: 18, 26, 28, 38, and 47. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for Monday's drawing were: 01, 31, 59, 67, and 68. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 14.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $264 million for the Wednesday, December 1, drawing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.