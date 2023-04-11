Wildfire Ravages 500 Acres Of Federal, State Property In Manchester Twp. (UPDATE)

Firefighters were working to contain a 500-acre forest fire across Ocean County Tuesday, April 11.

The Jimmy’s Waterhole Fire in Manchester Township had been 10 percent contained as of 10 p.m., local police said.

Both the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department were working to control the blaze, which had consumed federal, state and private property, along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue.

