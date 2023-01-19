Verizon Solicitor Indicted For Fatally Stabbing Ocean County Man During Fight

A man soliciting customers on behalf of Verizon has been indicted in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Michael Tsamas, 33, of Laurence Harbor, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses in the death of Joseph Delgardio, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On May 26, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., officers from the Jackson Township Police Department responded to West Veterans Highway and Conor Road in reference to a 911 call stating that a male was lying in the roadway in a pool of blood, Billhimer said.

Police found Delgardio, 44, of Jackson Township, with a severe wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that Tsamas was working for a company hired by Verizon to solicit customers on a door-to-door basis.

Tsamas knocked on Delgardio’s door in an attempt to solicit his business. Delgardio told Tsamas that he was not interested, and Tsamas left Delgardio’s residence. A short time later, Delgardio confronted Tsamas on the street and a physical altercation ensued, the prosecutor said. During the altercation, Tsamas removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed Delgardio in the neck, Billhimer said.

Tsamas was taken into custody without incident.

