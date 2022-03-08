Contact Us
Trio Charged With Crack Cocaine, Heroin Sales On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
From left, Jamar Montgomery, Kevin Hunter, Diana Mendez
From left, Jamar Montgomery, Kevin Hunter, Diana Mendez Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Three Ocean County residents have been charged with multiple drug offenses after an investigation of drug dealing in the region, authorities said.

The investigation identified two residences in Toms River, one allegedly being utilized by Jamar Montgomery and the other by Kevin Hunter and Diana Mendez, to store and distribute narcotics, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

During a two-day operation which began on March 2, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic’s Strike Force, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Toms River Township Police Department, conducted surveillance on Montgomery, Hunter, and Mendez. 

On March 2, Lakewood police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle being driven by Montgomery, at which time Montgomery allegedly was observed to throw a bag out of the window, Billhimer said. Officers recovered the bag and discovered that it contained 250 wax folds of heroin, approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine, and $1,300 cash, the prosecutor said. 

Montgomery was arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail.

On March 3, Lakewood police stopped a vehicle operated by Hunter, with Mendez as a passenger. Detectives subsequently made warranted searches on the two suspects' residences in Toms River. As a result, law enforcement seized approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, drug packaging material, and $2,500 cash, Billhimer said. 

Hunter and Mendez were arrested and taken to the Ocean County Jail.

  • Montgomery, 28, of Lakewood, was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.
  • Hunter, 33, of Toms River, was charged with multiple drug offenses.
  • Diana Mendez, 33, of Lakewood, was charged with multiple drug offenses.

All three were awaiting detention hearings.

