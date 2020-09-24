Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Swimmer Pulled From Jersey Shore Beach Dies

Cecilia Levine
Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad
Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad Photo Credit: Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad

A swimmer whose body was pulled from a Jersey Shore beach Wednesday died, authorities said Thursday.

Three Point Pleasant police officers responding to reports of a swimmer in distress pulled the victim from the water on Jenkinson's Beach at Arnold Avenue around 11:40 a.m., Police Chief Joseph A. Michigan said.

Point Pleasant First Aid Squad, paramedics and lifeguards arrived as the officers performed CPR on the victim.

He was taken to Ocean Medical Center in Brick, where he was pronounced dead, Michigan said.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Point Pleasant Beaches are not guarded in the off-season, the chief said.

