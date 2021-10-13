SWAT Team Safely Removes Toms River Man Barricaded With Bat, Knives

A standoff between police and a Toms River man armed with knives and a bat ended safely, authorities said.

The man initially ignored police commands to come out of a home, but eventually was taken into custody by a SWAT team without incident, the police chief said in a press statement.

Toms River police were called to Patmas Drive at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man barricaded inside a residence, according to Toms River Police Chief Mitchell A. Little.

An "emotionally disturbed male (was) acting erratically in the residence," according to Little's statement.

Family members living there were evacuated, Little said. Police formed a perimeter around the property for the safety of the neighborhood, the chief said.

The man then opened the front door holding a bat and large knife, Little said. After ignoring a police officer’s orders, the man closed the door while refusing to leave, Little said.

Toms River Police Emergency Services Unit, and detective negotiators spoke on the phone with the man before the department’s SWAT team entered the home. They quickly located the unidentified man who was taken into protective custody.and safely removed, Little said.

The man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment, the police chief said.

No one was reported hurt.

Also assisting were members of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

"These types of calls are unpredictable and extremely dangerous, Little said. "We’d like to commend all of the first responders on scene for their professionalism and commitment to the safety of everyone involved."

