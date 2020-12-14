Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN THEM? Real Grinches Of Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
SEEN THEM? The real Grinches of the Jersey Shore Photo Credit: Facebook/ Silverton Volunteer Fire Co.
SEEN HIM? Surveillance photo captured this Christmas tree thief Photo Credit: Facebook/ Silverton Volunteer Fire Co.
SEEN THIS? Two separate Christmas tree thefts caught on surveillance video. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Silverton Volunteer Fire Co.

Bah humbug

Silverton volunteer firefighters seek the public's help in locating Christmas tree thieves caught in the act on surveillance video, authorities said.

"Silverton Fire Company needs your help with identifying the real life Grinches of SILVERTON," volunteer firefighters wrote on their Facebook page. 

About 7 p.m. on Friday, two Christmas trees were stolen from the Silverton Fire House grove and one tree was planned to be delivered to a family. The grove is located in the Silverton section of Toms River Township.

"It’s very obvious that we were sold out of trees as the area was dark, no members were present and they even look at the tree sales tags which had a family name and delivery date on it," the Facebook post said.

Two separate cars, each with two occupants, both entered the fire company property and helped themselves to a tree after sundown, firefighters said.

The thefts have were reported to the Toms River Police Department.

Anyone with information about the tree thefts is urged to email Tom Fischer at tfischer@trfire.org or Sean Walker at swalker@trfire.org

