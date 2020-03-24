Seaside Heights Is First Jersey Shore Town To Block Beach Access Amid Coronavirus Fears

Seaside Heights is the first Jersey Shore town to shut its beaches, even for casual walks, to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“In support of Gov. (Phil) Murphy's 'stay home' executive orders and to further protect our public employees and residents, I have instructed the borough administrator to lock the beach crossover gates until further notice,” Mayor Anthony Vaz said on Facebook.

The borough has not closed the boardwalk, but that could change, Vaz said on Tuesday.

"We’re going to watch the next couple of days," Vaz said.

"I was up on the boardwalk this morning, and only saw a couple of people there jogging and walking. If that changes, if we see that are going to get hundreds and hundreds and thousands of people if that happens, I'll make a decision about what to do."

Residents and non-residents alike can take a virtual look at the beach, however, by clicking on this EarthCam link.

A view of the boardwalk and deserted beach at Seaside Heights on Tuesday evening. EarthCam.com (screengrab)

