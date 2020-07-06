Rides Evacuated After Power Lost At Six Flags Great Adventure

A brief power outage prompted the evacuation of rides at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township on Monday, a park spokeswoman said.

The lost of electricity left some park-goers stuck on rides for up to 25 minutes, but no one was hurt, officials said.

The power went out for about two minutes at 12:30 p.m. All park-goers were off the rides by about 12:55 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

It’s not clear what caused the outage, but it appears to have begun off-site.

A Jersey Central Power and Light station in North Hanover went down, causing an outage to the entire park for a few minutes, according to a spokesman for JCP&L.

By 12:32 p.m. power had been restored, officials said. JCP&L is investigating the cause.

The rides were in the process of getting running again, the park spokeswoman said.

Six Flags Great Adventure opened for the season on Friday, three months later than usual after the coronavirus forced its closure. Park capacity is currently capped at 25%, and reservations are required to attend

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.