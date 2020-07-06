Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Bergen Cub Scout Leader, Youth Sports Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor
News

Rides Evacuated After Power Lost At Six Flags Great Adventure

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Riders stuck atop a Gondola at Six Flags Great Adventure on Monday. Photo Credit: Twitter/ Stephen Schwartz, DDS
A brief power outage short-circuited rides at Six Flags Great Adventure. Photo Credit: Six Flags Corporation

A brief power outage prompted the evacuation of rides at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township on Monday, a park spokeswoman said.

The lost of electricity left some park-goers stuck on rides for up to 25 minutes, but no one was hurt, officials said.

The power went out for about two minutes at 12:30 p.m. All park-goers were off the rides by about 12:55 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

It’s not clear what caused the outage, but it appears to have begun off-site. 

A Jersey Central Power and Light station in North Hanover went down, causing an outage to the entire park for a few minutes, according to a spokesman for JCP&L. 

By 12:32 p.m. power had been restored, officials said. JCP&L is investigating the cause.

The rides were in the process of getting running again, the park spokeswoman said.

Six Flags Great Adventure opened for the season on Friday, three months later than usual after the coronavirus forced its closure. Park capacity is currently capped at 25%, and reservations are required to attend

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.