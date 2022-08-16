Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed 'Wandering' Across Jersey Shore Highway

Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian killed while crossing a road in Toms River.

Joseph L. Witty Jr. 39 of Toms River, died at about 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, while crossing Route 37, Toms River police said.

He was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, police said.

Police were dispatched to Route 37 east and Marian Street, in reference to a man wandering in the street in the westbound lanes. Moments later dispatch received another call that a pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lanes of Route 37.

Police found the pedestrian dead in the shoulder of Route 37 eastbound and the involved vehicle in the parking lot of Pine Belt Nissan.

The initial investigation revealed that Witty was walking south across Route 37E and was nearly struck by passing vehicles in the westbound lanes. As he continued over the median and back onto the highway he was struck by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

The driver was traveling eastbound in the right lane of Route 37 E. Evidence on scene indicated that Witty was in the travel lane when he was struck, and not in a crosswalk, or on the shoulder, police said.

There was no indication of cell phone use or impairment by the driver at the time of the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Adam Koeppen. Also assisting was the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, and the New Jersey State DOT Diversion Team.

There are no charges against the driver.

