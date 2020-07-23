Planning Trip To Point Pleasant? Smart To Know New Beach Rules First

Trying to smuggle drugs or alcohol onto the beach at Point Pleasant? Think again.

Council members on Tuesday introduced an ordinance limiting the size of coolers allowed on the sand, banning loud music and closing the beach after 7 p.m. to everyone except fishermen and surfers. (The beach now closes to the general public at 8 p.m.)

A second reading of the ordinance is set for Aug. 4 -- during the next town council meeting -- when any new rules, still open to revision, can be approved as local law.

Beachgoers would be barred from using coolers larger than 13 inches in width, length or height -- or with a capacity greater than nine quarts, the proposed ordinance says. No beach workers under 18 years old would be allowed to inspect beachgoers for alcohol.

Mayor Paul Kanitra ensured beachgoers things wouldn't feel much different.

With articles already being written, I wanted to quickly address the sweeping new beach and boardwalk rules passed by... Posted by Mayor Paul Kanitra on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

"But those who come here to disrespect our town, our residents and our natural resources," he said, "should take this as a clear message that we have the resolve to do whatever is necessary to stop you from your heinous behavior."

Other than a small section of sand on Maryland Avenue, the town’s beaches are privately owned, mostly by boardwalk owner Jenkinson’s.

As proposed, private beach operators can be charged with maintaining a nuisance if a beachgoer is found in possession of alcohol or drugs while on the sand.

Kanitra said a fine of up to $1,000 would only issued against an operator if they repeatedly allowed people on their beach with alcohol over a period of time, not just for occasional isolated instances. Kanitra said operators would “have some skin in the game” when it comes to restricting public drug and alcohol use.

Point Pleasant (Photo courtesy of Jenni Ackerman) Courtesy of Jenni Ackerman

"No big coolers" would be added to this list if a proposed Point Pleasant ordinance is formally approved on Aug. 4. ABC-7 (Screengrab)

“Once we have completely lost all patience because of repeated violations and no attempt to improve things, that is a nuisance and when fines would be levied,” Kanitra said.

Last month, Kanitra warned that citations will be written for public drinking and other violations after thousands of people partied together, despite state coronavirus restrictions, at the shore town. Some partiers, mostly younger beachgoers, littered, drank alcohol, smoked marijuana, changed their clothes in neighbors’ yards and were spotting urinating in bushes, according to the Point Pleasant mayor and multiple news accounts.

Also attracting attention was a viral video of a man being arrested for alleged public drinking in Point Pleasant.

Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph Michigan said alcohol and drug use has nearly doubled this year -- up 170% from last year -- for citations for drinking in public, and related offenses.

“These measures were taken to stem the tide of disrespect that has been left unchecked for the past 5 years or so. You can’t just wish problems away,” Kanitra wrote in his Facebook post on Tuesday. “And when things continue to get worse, action, not words, are all that will change the course.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.