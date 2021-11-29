Contact Us
Pennsylvania Woman, 34, Struck, Killed After Climbing Over Traffic Barrier On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Hoover Avenue
Hoover Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 34-year-old Pennsylvania woman was struck and killed by a car after she tried climbing over a traffic barrier on the Jersey Shore Friday, authorities said.

Ebony Shepherd, 34, of Johnstown, was hit while trying to cross Hooper Avenue near James Street at about 6 p.m. Friday, Toms River police said. 

She was taken to Community Medical Center and airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick.

Shepherd died of her injuries on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The driver was not hurt. No charges were filed.

The Ocean County Sheriff Department’s CSI Unit assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Traffic Safety Officer Mark Nater and Toms River Patrolman Will Resetar.

