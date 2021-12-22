Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Pennsylvania Real Estate Agent Indicted For Killing Her Dad, His Girlfriend

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Sherry Lee Heffernan and John Enders' home on North 7th Street in Surf City.
Sherry Lee Heffernan and John Enders' home on North 7th Street in Surf City. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Ocean County Prosecutor

A 55-year-old woman from Pennsylvania has been indicted in the double-slaying of her father and his girlfriend, authorities said.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, was indicted Wednesday by an Ocean County grand jury on two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of John Enders and Francoise Pitoy, in Surf City on or about Sept. 29, according to Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Heffernan, a real estate agent, also was indicted on weapons charges involving a handgun and knife allegedly used in the killings, Billhimer said..

On Oct,. 3, at approximately 4 p.m., Surf City police  the Surf City responded to a residence on North 7th Street to conduct a welfare check upon the residents, the prosecutor said.

Police reportedly found the bodies of Enders, 87, of Surf City, and his girlfriend, Pitoy, 75, of Manchester, Billhimer said.

An investigation ultimately determined that Heffernan, Enders’ daughter, was responsible for the deaths of both Enders and Pitoy, according to Billhimer.

On Oct. 4, Heffernan was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police at her residence in Landenberg. On Oct. 20, Heffernan was returned to New Jersey and has been held in the Ocean County Jail ever since.

