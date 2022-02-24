Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Authorities Smash Atlantic City-Based Operation That Trafficked Guns, Drugs
News

Ocean County Sheriff's Officer Died Of COViD-19 Contracted On Job: Union

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Sergeant Matthew Horton
Sergeant Matthew Horton Photo Credit: Facebook/ Ocean County Sheriff's PBA #379

It is with great sadness that we announce our first line of duty death, members of the Ocean County Sheriff's Department said.

Sergeant Matthew Horton #147 passed on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after a long battle with coronavirus he contracted while on duty, the Ocean County Sheriff's PBA Local #379 announced on Facebook. 

"Sergeant Horton was a true gentleman and man of God," the post read. He was the first commander of the department's Rapid Deployment Team and served in our Judicial, Field Services and Professional Standards Unit.

"He is survived by his wife and four boys who will no doubt mourn this loss greater than us. God bless you, Matthew….. until we meet again friend," the post said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.