Ocean County Sheriff's Officer Died Of COViD-19 Contracted On Job: Union

It is with great sadness that we announce our first line of duty death, members of the Ocean County Sheriff's Department said.

Sergeant Matthew Horton #147 passed on Tuesday, Feb. 22, after a long battle with coronavirus he contracted while on duty, the Ocean County Sheriff's PBA Local #379 announced on Facebook.

"Sergeant Horton was a true gentleman and man of God," the post read. He was the first commander of the department's Rapid Deployment Team and served in our Judicial, Field Services and Professional Standards Unit.

"He is survived by his wife and four boys who will no doubt mourn this loss greater than us. God bless you, Matthew….. until we meet again friend," the post said.

