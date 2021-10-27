Contact Us
News

Ocean County Man Indicted In Fentanyl-Heroin Overdose Death

Jon Craig
Dandre Tubbs
Dandre Tubbs Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail/Ocean County Prosecutor

A 33-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been indicted for allegedly selling a fatal mix of drugs, authorities said. 

Dandre Tubbs, of Manchester, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of strict liability drug induced death and several drug-related charges, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The indictment stems from the Aug. 16 overdose death a 35-year-old man from Manchester, the prosecutor said.

On Aug. 19, Tubbs was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of heroin and other drug-related charges, Billhimer said.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis recently received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the presence of heroin and fentanyl in the victim’s system, Billhimer said.

As a result, Tubbs was charged with strict liability drug induced death.

Tubbs has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest on Aug. 19.

