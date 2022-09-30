MURDER: Brick Woman Found Guilty In Wife's Death With Wine Chiller: Prosecutor

A 49-year-old woman from Brick has been found guilty in the murder of her wife using a wine chiller, authorities said.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was found guilty in connection with the death of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, following a nearly three-week jury trial, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer,

The murder occurred sometime between May 16 and 17, 2020, in Brick Township.

Specifically, the jury determined that Gavilanez Alectus was guilty of using a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine in the commission of the murder, Billhimer said.

She faces life in prison when she is sentenced on Nov. 17, the prosecutor said.

On May 17, 2020, Brick Township Police were summoned to a residence on Creek Road for a report of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, Officers found the lifeless body of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in an upstairs bedroom of the residence.

Further investigation determined that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus did, in fact, cause the victim’s death utilizing the wine chiller, Billlhimer said.

On May 21, 2020, Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was taken into custody by law enforcement in Houston, Texas. She was extradited back to New Jersey, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since her extradition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.