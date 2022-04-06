Major Fuel Spill Coats Entire Roadway In Ocean County (DEVELOPING)

Emergency crews responded to a major fuel spill on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The spill occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 and extended the entire length of Herbertsville Road in Point Pleasant Beach, initial reports said.

Roads and intersections were reported to be "very slick." Also impacted were Ocean Road and Route 35 by Walgreens, reports said.

State and county transportation crews were assisting.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.