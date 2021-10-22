Contact Us
Lakewood Suffers 5th School Bus Crash This Fall, Reports Say

Jon Craig
Scene of a head-on school bus crash Thursday night on River Avenue. (Courtesy: Lakewood News Network) Photo Credit: Lakewood News Network
A school bus plowed into parked cars as captured on video in early October by The Lakewood Scoop. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop

A head-on school bus crash occurred Thursday night in Lakewood, police said.

It was at least the firth school bus crash in Lakewood this fall, police said. 

Two school bus crashes happened on Thursday according to Parchthe fourth and fifth since mid-September.

In a crash about 9 p.m. Thursday on River Avenue,  a 2019 Ford Expedition collided with a 2020 Dodge Challenger which allegedly struck a school bus head-on, police said.

There were no serious injuries, police said, but the driver of the Challenger suffered ankle pain and was treated at a local hospital. 

The driver of the Expedition was issued a summons for careless driving, Lakewood police said. 

Lakewood News Network and The Lakewood Scoop published photos of the crash 

During a crash in early October, the school bus driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency. That school bus ran off the road after colliding with one car and then struck two parked cars, The Lakewood Scoop reported.

Lakewood police have an email address where complaints about school buses and other traffic safety concerns can be reported: LakewoodTrafficSafety@lakewoodpolicenj.com

