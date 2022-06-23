Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
News

Lakewood Officer Charged With Punching Player, Fracturing Face At Men's Softball Game: Report

Jon Craig
Lakewood police
Lakewood police Photo Credit: Lakewood police

A Lakewood police officer was charged with aggravated assault after punching another player in the face and breaking a bone during an adult softball game, NJ Advance Media reported.

Patrick Carney, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault and attempt to cause significant bodily injury, the outlet said, quoting a criminal complaint from Berkeley police.

The incident stemmed from a physical fight between players on opposing teams, causing the victim to undergo surgery June 15, the outlet said.

Neither Lakewood nor Berkeley police answered a Daily Voice request for comment. 

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

