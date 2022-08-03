Jersey Shore Trio Arrested For Selling Heroin, Cocaine, Meth: Police

Three men have been charged with the possession and sale of various drugs on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

The Jackson Police Department Special Enforcement Unit concluded a three-month investigation regarding the sale of cocaine and heroin.

The investigation allegedly revealed both Franklin Baptiste, 54, of Jackson and Daniel Meadows, 38, of Jackson were distributing both crack cocaine and heroin from multiple residences and vehicles in Jackson Township.

Both subjects were arrested during a traffic stop in possession of 200 doses of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said. Both Baptiste and Meadows were charged and held in Ocean County Jail.

On July 22, The Jackson Police Department Special Enforcement Unit and officers from the Uniformed Services Division executed an arrest and search warrant at a residence in Jackson.

Arrested was Ty Jarmolowich, 51, of Jackson, police said. During the search, Jarmolowich was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, police said. Additionally, nine marijuana plants were found being grown and proceeds from a 2021 burglary were recovered and subsequently returned to the owner. Jarmolowich was charged with multiple drug offenses and held in Ocean County Jail

