Jersey Shore Roller Rink Staying Open Under New Ownership

A Jersey Shore roller skating center that last month announced its closure is staying open after all.

The Jackson Skating Rink — which opened in 1978 — will remain in business as United Skates Jackson, as new ownership took over just before it was set to close in early October.

Skaters at the Route 526 rink can expect a revamp, new ownership said.

"Your beloved Jackson Skating Center, Rollermagic is getting a whole new look," new ownership said on the website. "We will be keeping all your favorite staff and management and are thrilled to become part of your community."

United Skates of America has been in the business for nearly 50 years specializing in vibrant skating experiences for all guests, it says.

"Skating rinks are truly generational experiences with parents bringing their own kids right to where they spent their childhood," the site reads.

"We came to Jackson to give your community a chance to continue those traditions and create new, everlasting memories together for years to come."

United Skates Jackson, 2270 West County Line Road, Jackson, NJ

