Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Abusing Infants Gets 40 Years, No Parole

An Ocean County man must spend 40 years in federal prison for recording and then sharing images of himself sexually abusing infants.

Sebastien Attar, 36, of Brick, must serve out just about all of the plea-bargained sentence because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Using the handle “Seb Seb,” Attar participated in “Taboo Train 2.0,” a private chat group whose members shared videos and photos of very young children being sexually abused, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Federal agents raided Attar’s home in March 2018, seizing electronic devices and storage media that showed him sexually abusing two infants each under six months old, Honig said.

Four months later, a grand jury sitting in the Northern District of Georgia returned a superseding indictment charging Attar and others with advertising child pornography.

Federal authorities transferred that case to New Jersey so Attar could plead guilty to the indictment, as well as to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Trenton, rather than go to trial.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Peter G. Sheridan sentenced Attar to lifetime supervised release.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI-Newark Field Office and FBI-Atlanta Field Office with the investigations leading to the guilty pleas and sentence, secured by J. Brendan Day, the attorney in charge of her Trenton office.

She also thanked prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia for their assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.