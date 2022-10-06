Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Stabbing, Burglary: Prosecutor

Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 39, of Seaside Heights, has been indicted for attempted murder during a break-in, authorities said.

The charge is in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Serrano-Cruz was also indicted on weapons and drug offenses and burglary, the prosecutor said.

On June 30, at approximately 5:15 a.m., Seaside Park police responded to a residence on O Street in response to a 911 call; the caller stated that someone had broken into his residence and tried to kill him. Officers found a 39-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds to the arms, chest, abdomen and groin.

The victim was air-lifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries. He was subsequently treated for his injuries and released.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, and Seaside Park Police Department, determined that Serrano-Cruz was the individual responsible for the stabbing of the victim.

On June 30, Serrano-Cruz was located in Seaside Heights and taken into custody without incident.

He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

